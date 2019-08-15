Avengers: Endgame Directors the Russo Brothers Thank Fans for 1 Million Followers

Marvel fans can rest easy as Avengers: Endgame claimed the ultimate place in the box office record books. The Russos took to Twitter today to thank fans for yet another milestone they managed to pass this summer. A couple hundred thousand followers are pretty cool on the platform, but you know what really stands out? One million followers.

The duo thanked fans with an accompanying gif of Doctor Strange holding up that telltale finger near the end of Avengers: Endgame. The latest Russo brothers effort managed to snag the top spot from Avatar in becoming the highest-grossing movie of all-time. That image of Strange signaling to Tony Stark has gotten plenty of use since the film debuted in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you to all of our extraordinary fans for getting us to 1 million followers… pic.twitter.com/V1BTvnYvSX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 14, 2019

Endgame’s directors have been feeling real thankful all summer long, and that means there has been some distance between how fans felt heading into the film and the outpouring of emotion since then. The duo had to defend themselves from the very same fans after coming under fire for the name of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

“That was a year before the movie gets released, and we are constantly changing things and these are iterative and creative processes,” Russo said to /Film. “It is impossible to commit to anything with any kind of clarity a year before you’re about to release some content. ‘Cause who knows your DP could accidentally put the title on his resume and then we throw it out. You know, like there are a million reasons why that may or may not be a title for the movie. And until we sit in a room and we watch a trailer with the title on it, then we all look at each other and say, we running with this title. That’s usually when the title sticks to a movie. So when people are asking us questions a year before release… And look, they have the right and that’s their job but we also have the right and it’s our job to protect the creative integrity of our choices. And you don’t want to be trapped into, and pressured into choices in the same way that a writer wants to feel like they’re getting accurate answers out of us – There are no accurate answers a year out!”

Not even in all of those millions of futures that Doctor Strange saw could anyone have ever predicted that the fan outpouring and love would be this immense. Even with a very emotional climax to Avengers: Endgame, people still genuinely loved the entire experience. Enough to hit up theaters again and again t help the film snare that elusive record. Now, everyone will have to wait to see what else the Russos have up their sleeves.