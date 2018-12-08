‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Thank Fans for Their Patience

Marvel Studios released the trailer for Avengers: Endgame yesterday, offering fans their first taste of the post-Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel fans were vocal about their desire to see the trailer, with some fans even downvoting other Marvel trailers and videos because they have the Endgame trailer “right now.” Despite that, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have thanked fans for their “patience” in awaiting the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the message the Russos attached to their retweet of the Avengers: Endgame trailer:

“For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s”

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

The Russos have previously teased that Avengers: Endgame will be unlike anything Marvel fans have seen before in film or comics.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man 1 a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, said that Endgame is a “special” film. Several other members of the MCU family also reacted to the trailer.

What do you think of the Russo Brothers’ message to fans? Are you excited about Avengers: Endgame? What did you think of the first trailer for the film? Be sure to let us know your thoughts and how you feel about it in the comments section!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.