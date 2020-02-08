Avengers: Endgame Directors Win Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place tomorrow, which means awards season is almost over. One movie that’s gotten some recognition this year has been Avengers: Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. The movie has taken home some prizes over the last month or two, including Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic’s Choice Awards. Tomorrow, the movie will be competing for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Lion King, and The Irishman. Earlier today, Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, took to Instagram to announce their latest award: Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the ICG Publicists Guild.

“Many, many thanks to the ICG Publicists Guild for awarding us the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. We are forever grateful to the incomparable PR and Marketing teams at Disney and Marvel for taking #AvengersEndgame to such historic highs,” the Russos wrote.

