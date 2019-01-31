‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Doctor Strange Actually Did Use the Time Stone

When it comes to Avengers: Endgame theories, the concept of time is a frequent player. From time travel to other forms of time manipulation and uses of the Time Stone, many Marvel fans are confident that time will be how the heroes save the day. However, according to one fan theory, it may already have.

A new Endgame theory suggests that Doctor Strange already used the Time Stone during Avengers: Infinity War and that it will make all the difference. Spotted over on Reddit, the theory suggests that when Doctor Strange looked into the future to see all possible outcomes of the situation, what he really did was send his astral form into the future where it can eventually reveal itself to Tony and guide him to ultimately be victorious over Thanos. The theory gives a couple of possibilities as to how this could work. First, they note that Thanos getting the Time Stone is somewhat irrelevant because Strange’s astral form is tethered to when Strange possessed the stone. This idea gives Strange actual infinite time to guide Tony and fix things. Another idea of how it could work is that the astral form would have only a limited amount of time in the future, so that’s why Strange stalled so much on Titan. He was buying his astral form time to help the heroes.

We have to admit, while there are a lot of time-related theories out there, this one is actually pretty interesting. It also kind of lines up with some other theories that have suggested that Strange was stalling on Titan for another reason: ensuring that Scott would be in the Quantum Realm at the moment of the snap. Of course, that theory places an importance on the Quantum Realm and the time-related possibilities it offers.

There’s also always the theory that what Strange really did was create some sort of time loop, just like he did at the end of his 2016 solo film, and it’s one some fans think may have been teased by screenwriter Jon Spaihts three years ago.

“It’s one of the sequences I’m most proud of and there was a version not very different from what you see in the first draft,” Spaihts began. “I was able to come back at the end of the project and do some more work to help bring the movie home and refine that still further. But I think the seed of the idea actually came from Kevin Feige in the room. We were trying to figure out how that final battle could go, and Kevin was focused on his long play with the Eye of Agamotto and the role it’s going to play in his grand design in the cinematic universe — very focused on Strange’s manipulation of time. It was Kevin Feige in the room who said, ‘Could he trap him in time?’ And that led me to write the sequence that you see.”

What do you think about this latest Avengers: Endgame theory? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens up April 26th. Other MCU movies this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

