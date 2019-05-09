Avengers Star Don Cheadle Has Perfect Response to Endgame Sinking Titanic

Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, has been on an absolute tear since it hit theaters last weekend. The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point has shattered box office records left and right, and just passed James Cameron‘s Titanic to become the second-highest grossing movie in global box office history. To congratulate the achievement, Cameron took to social media with a humble message about the success of Avengers: Endgame, saying it sunk his Titanic at the box office. This was a nice message, but it was made even better by the response from Endgame star Don Cheadle.

The actor, who plays James Rhodes in the MCU, quoted Cameron’s tweet about Avengers taking out Titanic with a message of his own. However, the added sting of irony is what made it such a great reply.

“Nothing personal, James,” Cheadle wrote in the tweet. “It’s the fans.” He also included a shrug emoji on the tail-end of the tweet.

nothing personal, james. it’s the fans … 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/dYGM7uAiJG — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 9, 2019

The message from Cameron was humble in nature, but it went against statements he made last year when he criticized the love fans had for the MCU. He memorably claimed that he was hoping for Avengers “fatigue” to set in soon, because the movies were all the same.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avengers fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said in an interview with Indiewire. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Let’s remember, this is coming from the man making four Avatar sequels and continuing to spearhead the long-dead Terminator franchise.

Avengers: Endgame passed Titanic at the box office this past weekend, and it will only be a couple more weeks before the film topples Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

How’s that for Avengers fatigue?

