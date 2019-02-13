‘Avenger: Endgame’ Time Travel Theory May Reveal the Edited Out Avenger

When the Avengers: Endgame television spot dropped during the Super Bowl weeks back, fans were quick to notice one of the shots appeared to have a character edited out. One intriguing theory popping up online teases that Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) could be the one that ends up filling that spot that’s mysteriously empty.

In a thorough theory posted online, /u/MightyMary007 says that Strange wasn’t just viewing the 14 million-some potential futures on Titan. Rather, he was actually living them as they happened. Because of this, that’s why it appeared the Master of the Mystic Arts was seizing on Titan — he was entering the one singular location from 14 million different timelines all at once.

It seems the main evidence in the theory is that the Time Stone is glowing green when Strange finally agrees to hand it over to Thanos (Josh Brolin) after that battle on Titan. As seen with other stones throughout the movie, each of them illuminated as they were being used. Though he would no longer have the Time Stone, Strange could have used the stone long enough to see the future in which they won before giving up the stone and returning to that time to help make sure everything ends up the way it’s supposed to.

Outside of that, Strange being in the shot is plausible because he’s the one hero that knows about travelling through time and between dimensions. Of course, if Strange were to be able to accomplish this, it would seem as if the speculation regarding Ant-Man (Scott Lang) and the travel through the Quantum Realm are a red herring, with the theorizer even going the length of calling the talk of Time Vortexes in Ant-Man and the Wasp a massive misdirect.

Then again, Strange might be one of the key parts in navigating through the Quantum Realm alongside Scott Lang and company.

Do you think Doctor Strange is the one edited out of the highly-discussed shot? If not Strange, then who? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me (@AdamBarnhardt) to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.