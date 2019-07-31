Avengers: Endgame Attempted to Mislead Viewers With This Line

Marvel is known to try to mislead fans with trailers for upcoming films. In the cast of Avengers: Endgame, the film itself continues the charade into the opening act. As the film starts, the remaining Avengers assemble and take the Milano to space. The line “Let’s go get this son of a bitch” primes the audience for an epic attempt to Avenge the Earth after the team failed to save it. But the film doesn’t wait long to pull the rug out from under fans by unceremoniously killing Thanos with little satisfaction. Director Joe Russo and writer Christopher Markus discussed this bait and switch on the film’s commentary track, included with the home media release.

“What’s so fun about this for us is that we’re setting it up to play as if its going to be an action-adventure movie,” Russo says. “The Avengers chasing Thanos through space trying to retrieve the gauntlet from him.

Markus notes, “‘Let’s go get this son of a bitch’ could not be more of a ’80s, ’90s trailer moment…”

Russo calls it a “Misdirect,” saying they were “Trying to lead you to that belief, again, that the film is going to go on a certain track, and then we completely derail it in 10 minutes. One of our favorite shots of the whole movie, Steve going to space for the first time.”

Avengers: Endgame. is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, having surpassed Avatar. At least one fan has seen it 200 times. It’s made $2.793 billion worldwide.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” the Russos said in a statement following Endgame‘s record-breaking opening weekend. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

