Avengers: Endgame Fan Creates Epic Ronin/Hawkeye Poster

After sitting out for all of the action in Avengers: Infinity War, fans were eager to see Clint Barton jump back into the action for Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately that meant the death of his family, the end of Hawkeye, and the rise of the mobster murderer known as Ronin.

A new piece of fan art showcases this transformation with a stunning movie poster showcasing Barton’s new look. It’s the kind of thing we wouldn’t mind hanging on our walls, and you can check it out in the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some fans were upset about Hawkeye being left out of Avengers: Infinity War, but the sequel opened up with Barton and his family in a very tragic way, reintroducing fans into the world after the Thanos snap.

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner spoke with Variety about his absence from the previous film, explaining that it was all up to the storytelling.

“You can come up with a lot of things, but I think it ultimately had to do with the storytelling of it all, effective storytelling,” Renner said. “You leave it to the Russo brothers to make those decisions. And Feige, and all them. And it was, I think, the right thing to do, and I went on vacation! I had to take a break!”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo previously explained to ComicBook that they were originally going to make that scene a part of Avengers: Infinity War, but it ultimately took away from the impact of the movie’s conclusion.

“The story at the beginning of Endgame, where he’s with his family at the picnic, that was originally supposed to be at the end of Infinity War. It was gonna be a tease of where has his character been all this time. Thanos snaps his fingers, it goes to black, and suddenly it comes up on this very idyllic scene where Clint is interacting with his family. And you go ‘Where am I? Why is this happening?’ And then his family starts to disappear and you realize ‘Oh crap, it’s happening.’ And then you go around and see all of the other characters disappear. It was too confusing, so we decided to move it to the beginning of the next film. It sets the tone, it re-reminds you of where you are, wheat the story was that you felt the year ago, it makes you feel it again.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.