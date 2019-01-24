‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Main Focus Will Be On A Bigger Threat

Thanks to a toy leak last year, it seems as if Thanos (Josh Brolin) won’t be the only threat to fear once Avengers: Endgame rolls around this April. With a larger threat on the horizon, what possible could be larger than Thanos killing half of the universe?

According to one intriguing fan theory, this “larger threat” is going to be the main focus point of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. Posted to /r/MarvelStudios earlier today by Reddit user JoshandMarie, the theory states that since the runtime is reportedly three hours, it will be more than enough time to introduce a new character that’s a force to be reckoned with.

Since three hours would be an awful long time for the heroes to try sorting out Thanos’ snap, JoshandMarie suggests a few options of what the bigger threat can be. First and foremost, they mention that larger-than-life cosmic entity the Living Tribunal could track down Thanos and make him undo The Decimation as it went against the law of the universe. Because of this, the larger threat could be Thanos — actually angry this time around — who decides to raze Earth in revenge.

Of course, the other option would be to introduce or bring back another character who’d be looking to take over Earth in the presumed power vacuum left by half the world dying. The theorist is sure to point out that now that Thanos has the Soul Stone, Red Skull (Ross Marquand) is more than welcome to leave his outpost on Vormir. Not only that, but Dormammu made a deal with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Doctor Strange, and now that the master of the mystic arts is “dead,” the Dark Dimension-dwelling entity to be on the lookout to come back to consume Earth after all.

At the very least, perhaps the larger threat isn’t a character at all, but rather an event. Much like the end of the Annhiliation: Conquest comic event running into War of Kings, The Snap could have caused a rip in the space-time continuum and everyone has to work together to repair the tear before they’re sucked into another universe.

Do you think Endgame will introduce a threat larger than Thanos? If so, what do you think the Avengers are going to go up against?

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th. Other Marvel Studios releases this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From home on July 5th.