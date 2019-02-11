‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Explains Why the Hulk Won’t Fight

We’re only a couple of months away from the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame movie, so there’s no shortage of interesting theories floating around the Internet. One such theory posits there’s a perfectly simply explanation for why the Hulk won’t come out to fight.

According to Reddit user donotmatthews, the reason Hulk wouldn’t come out in Avengers: Infinity War is “simpler than we have been assuming.” Long story short, it’s all Thor’s fault!

“I was going to try and formulate a fan theory about Endgame to impress everyone, but nope, I got nothing on that. One thing I did notice was Hulks character,” they explained. “In Thor: Ragnarok the Hulk is on Sakaar for a pretty long time it seems. In this time he doesn’t allow Banner to take back control, learns to speak pretty well, and even has a new friend in Valkyrie. His mental state seems to be that of a child around 7 years old, give or take a few years. Eventually Thor and Hulk duke it out and afterwards end up in Hulk’s room. Thor and Hulk get into an argument and Thor says some really mean things to the Hulk. Thor ends up apologizing for everything he says except for one thing, he tells Hulk that everyone hates him on Earth anyways.”

Poor Hulk!

“Best clip I could find. From the scene, those words look like they really affected Hulk.”

Harsh, Thor!

“After that, Hulk fights on Asgard with no problems, and fights on the rescue ship with no problem. He is then sent to Earth, where everyone hates him. In Hulk’s little kid brain he takes this literally that EVERYONE hates him. So when he’s being asked to fight, he won’t, he’s pouting, and doesn’t want to help a planet that hates him. It could also be he’s afraid of hurting more people like last time. I don’t believe it has anything to do with Thanos and it has everything to do with being back on Earth.”

In conclusion: “The Hulk is pouting because Thor said everyone on Earth hates him.”

Many fellow Marvel fans were quick to jump in with their own ideas on this theory.

“This is a pretty decent thought that you supported well, but Joe Russo has said that Hulk has just “had enough of saving Banner’s ass“,” Reddit user jcsatan replied.

“The Russo’s lie to conceal movie spoilers,” Reddit user Monkeybuttbutt argued.

Another user pointed out a slight pothole in the theory, which is that Hulk doesn’t exactly come out easily on Asgard like suggested.

“Wouldn’t say he fights on Asgard no problem, Banner jumps out of the space shit and lands on the bifrost bridge. Basically killing Banner so the hulk has to come out,” Reddit user preciousgloin explained.

What do you think about this Hulk fan theory? Are his feelings just hurt? Tell us in in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.