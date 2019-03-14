‘Avengers: Endgame’: Fans Are Asking Why Danai Gurira’s Name Is Not on the Poster

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is making quite an impression this morning, but there’s probably one element they’d like a redo on in regards to their new poster and Danai Gurira.

Gurira will reprise her role as Okoye in Endgame, as she’s one of the few surviving heroes from Thanos’ decimation. She also makes an appearance on the latest poster, right next to Captain Marvel on the right-hand side. Thing is, you might notice that while her picture is in there, her name is not listed at the top with all the other actors.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice or let Marvel know that next time around, they should definitely make room for one of the baddest women in the MCU. Some have pointed out her name is listed on the bottom of the poster, but that doesn’t really make it better, just more glaring that her name was most likely accidentally left off the top.

Badass posted, but why is Danai Gurira’s Okoye on the poster but not her name at top? Just curious, @Avengers? https://t.co/YSw67AL0Sy — Jay Acevedo (@Darth_Jay) March 14, 2019

There are people pointing out that Danai Gurira’s name IS on the new Avengers poster at the bottom, but that just makes it stand out even more that her name was intentionally excluded from the names at the top. #AvengersEndgame — Ryan (@tvisgreat) March 14, 2019

HOLD the friggin’ phone here … WHY is Danai Gurira name NOT on this poster??? She’s pictured, put her name up there w/ the rest of them! And don’t give me that crap that there wasn’t enough room! CHANGE THE FONT SIZE, move the names over or list them all BELOW the movie title. — d2DtheWalkerStalker (@WalkerStalker67) March 14, 2019

Bradley Coopers name on the poster for the new avengers movie but not Danai. Ok — mal. [finally saw fury road] (@morosers) March 14, 2019

We imagine we’ll see a revised version sooner or later, but here’s hoping it turns out to be sooner.

The official description for Avengers: Endgame can be found below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

