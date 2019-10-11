Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo and Tom Holland Reveal the Secret Chris Handshake

At one point, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and Avengers alum Chris Hemsworth had a secret handshake. Now, thanks to the shenanigans of director Joe Russo and some kid named Tom Holland, the secret handshake has been released online for the entire world to see. In a hilarious video featuring Russo and Holland, the two pretend to be Pratt and Hemsworth — two actors facing each other in the fabled AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League this weekend.

As the two try performing the handshake, the conversation slowly devolves into each of the talents slamming each other’s performances this season featuring cameos by a few familiar faces. As it stands now, Holland is currently sitting 10th in the standings (out of 14) while Russo is 13th. Coincidentally enough, Hemsworth tops the rankings with a perfect 5-0 record while Pratt’s 4-1 is good enough for him to tie at third with Fant4stic alum Miles Teller and ESPN analyst Matthew Berry. In last place is Elizabeth Olsen’s team, which has yet to win a game all season.

We guess the secret Chris handshake isn’t so secret anymore… Check out https://t.co/mK8Zg53JxL to keep up with #AGBOSuperheroLeague. Joe AKA “Chris Pratt” is playing for the @ArthritisFdn and Tom AKA “Chris Hemsworth” is playing for @Tbrotherstrust. @AGBOfilms @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/vpqbdqK2t1 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 11, 2019

As a part of the competition, each person involved in the league is playing for a charity — whoever wins the league will find their charity the recipient of a $100,000 donation from Joe and Anthony Russo and their new AGBO movie studio. Other actors involved in the league not mentioned above include Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, and Michael B. Jordan.

Russo and Holland are both now working on Cherry, a film based on a novel of the same name by Nico Walker. The movie stars Holland, Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgård, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey.

“A lot of the locations in the book are locations that we grew up in and around,” Joe previously said of the film. “The author of the book actually worked at the same restaurant I worked at a few years after I worked there. This is a story about drug addiction and the opioid crisis, told in a very fascinating and frank way. It’s touched us both, it’s touched our families, the crisis, and so this is a very deeply personal movie for us. The gentleman who root the book was someone who went through the same growth arc that we did in the same part of the city that we grew up in, and had a very different experience, and we want to tell his story.”

You can keep up with the entire AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League here.