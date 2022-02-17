Kevin Feige Calls Avengers: Endgame The “Final Avengers Movie”

Kevin Feige is using no uncertain terms about where The Avengers movie franchise stands. Feige makes an appearance in the latest episode of Marvel Studios Assembled series on Disney+, which is focused on Eternals. During his segment, Feige pontificated on where the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga now stands, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and why it was time for The Eternals’ story. It was during that same speech where he refers to Endgame as “the final Avengers movie.”

Here’s the full quote from Kevin Feige, in the Eternals episode of Marvel Studios Assembled:

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga,” Feige explains.

The Marvel Studios head has been pretty glib when it comes to discussing the future of the Avengers franchise. As always, Feige refuses to close any doors or open any windows when it comes to fan theories about what’s going to happen in MCU Phase 4 – and beyond. Just check out the sales pitch Feige gives in Assembled, without actually saying anything at all:

“Where do we go from there? Where do we start? What we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh with whole new characters, new storylines, but also go back to some of the deepest richest mythology in all of Marvel Comics…”

Back when Marvel was promoting its 2021 movies, Kevin Feige did state that Avengers 5 was not something the studio was rushing, just sustain the brand name:

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” Feige revealed to Collider last summer. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

Many Marvel fans are theorizing that the next Avengers movie won’t even be an “Avengers” movie in the traditional sequel sense. Fans see one branch of the franchise being the Young Avengers team-up that Marvel Studios is clearly building in Phase 4; the other is Marvel forgoing an “Avengers 5” sequel in lieu of launching a major event film like Secret Wars.

Both seem like strong possibilities – and more importantly, both seem like novelties that would thrill fans more than just getting another Avengers movie. Plus, there’s the fact that of the original Avengers squad, only Hulk, Thor, and (kind of) Hawkeye are left still serving as active heroes (for now). So the MCU needs to stack up a few more heroes before any big team-ups can even happen.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 continues with the Moon Knight Disney+ series on March 30th, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th.