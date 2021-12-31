Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on Introducing Young Avengers to the MCU

✖

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here as we've already seen the rise of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, and now the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about to hit Disney+. And with more projects in the pipeline featuring popular Marvel superheroes, it's only a matter of time before we get the debut of the Young Avengers. While promoting the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed this possibility and what it could mean for the future of the long-running franchise.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige was specifically asked about Young Avengers characters appearing in the MCU. With Wiccan and Speed showing up in WandaVision, Kate Bishop set to debut in Hawkeye, and the rumors of Eli Bradley appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the new super team assembles.

"As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it's always subverting expectations, it's always half the fun as meeting them," said Feige. "But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they're part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I'm happy to say everybody that's here, certainly where I'm sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can't wait to show them the world."

Feige has become the master of the non-answer answer at Marvel Studios press events, but it's telling that many of these characters are debuting in the immediate future. In addition to Wiccan, Speed, Hawkeye, and Patriot, we also know that Cassie Lang will be featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and that America Chavez will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All of these characters have been a part of the Young Avengers since their formation, and some are played by prominent actors like Hailee Steinfeld and Kathryn Newton.

It remains to be seen if the future is ready for the Young Avengers, but fans can see the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.