New Avengers: Endgame TV Spot Reveals First Official Look at Epic Ending Battle

Marvel Studios has released a new television spot for Avengers: Endgame. The television spot proclaims Endgame to be the biggest movie in the world and also reveals the first official footage from the film’s climactic final battle.

As seen in the TV spot, the characters who were dusted in Avengers: Infinity War return to heed Captain America’s rallying cry of “Avengers assemble!” The race for the Infinity Gauntlet is then on as the Avengers and Thanos’s minions scramble to possess the power of the Infinity Stones. Cap himself proves worthy enough to wield the mighty Mjolnir. You can watch the full TV spot above.

While this is the first look at the final battle to be released by Marvel Studios, Chris Evans offered a behind-the-scenes sneak peek with a photo released on social media.

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time. it is only the fifth movie ever to earn $2 billion, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Titanic to become the second-highest grossing film of all time.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release last week, when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

