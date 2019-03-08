‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage From Disney Shareholder Meeting Revealed

The Walt Disney Company held its “Annual Shareholder Meeting” earlier today, and with it came an extended look at Avengers: Endgame. While the exact footage, or a second trailer, has yet to surface online, ComicBook.com was able to retrieve a description of the footage shown from someone in attendance at the meeting.

Warning: slight spoilers up ahead. If you want to go into Avengers: Endgame as spoiler-free as possible, proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to our source, the footage starts out with the Avengers sitting in the room at the Avengers compound we saw in the first teaser and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is in attendance. Nebula (Karen Gillan) mentions that she thinks Thanos would go to “the garden” after he completed his plan.

Captain Marvel speaks up and tells the group they need to go there and use the stones to undo everything. The footage then showed Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula, Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) in space. Rocket says something along the lines of, “Who has never been in space before? Raise your hand.”

The footage then closes with Rocket warning those who haven’t been in space to not puke on his ship.

Hearing about the footage makes one think that this very well could be a second trailer as it certainly doesn’t reveal all too much, and it still leaves an incredible amount of story to the imagination. One thing to note is the absence of two of the smartest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Scott Lang).

It’s peculiar that Nebula appears to be with the Avengers when we know she’s trapped with Stark in space. We’ve also seen Ant-Man in the Avengers compound via the Super Bowl television spot, so could it be he and Iron Man are off doing “science bro” things with Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!