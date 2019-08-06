Avengers: Endgame Director Got Censored For Foul Language on Commentary Track

The directors of Avengers: Endgame are so passionate about their work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe that occasionally some extra colorful language will slip out when they talk about it. For example, on the commentary track of Avengers: Endgame which is attached to the digital downloads (and blu-ray copies, later this month), co-director Joe Russo was so excited to talk about Thor as he head into battle against Thanos that an F-word managed to slip out. Still, Disney made sure to put the hammer down on that language before it started a storm with young viewers.

Launching the third act of Avengers: Endgame, Thor summons both of his hammers and lightning which braids his beard — standing side by side with Captain America and Iron Man. They look intimidating and determined. This got Joe Russo fired up. “It’s the promise of what was never fulfilled in Infinity War because of Civil War. Now, here these two are standing shoulder to shoulder, ready to face him together,” he started. “And Thor’s got two [bleeped as expletive] weapons. And a braided beard.”

The only word which would have warranted the “bleep” sound and completed that sentence would be the infamous F-word, which PG-13 movies can sometimes get away with, but Marvel Studios has opted to stay away from.

Still, the commentary doesn’t stop there, and Stephen McFeely points out Thor has “no weight loss, cause I will point out, he’s fixed.”

“He’s back but he hasn’t changed,” the Russo brother said. The God of Thunder has all of his powers again but still needs to work . on that diet if he wants that look from Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, or Avengers: Infinity War.

Ultimately, the look might not really be important to the Odinson. “He’s just a confident version of who he became,” McFeely said.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on digital downloads and hits blu-ray on August 13.