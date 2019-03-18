‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Might Have Revealed a Guardians of the Galaxy–Related Spoiler

The Guardians of the Galaxy are, for all intents and purposes, no more after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos killed Gamora, his beloved daughter, to claim the power of the Soul Stone. Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot all disintegrated after Thanos used the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Rocket Raccoon is the last Guardians of the Galaxy standing, though Gamora’s sister, Nebula, seems set on revenge. The last time Nebula was on screen, she was still on Titan with Iron Man after the snap. The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer may have revealed new details about what’s next for the Guardians, or at least for their ship.

The Endgame trailer includes a scene of Black Widow and Hawkeye standing close together. As Jeremy Conrad noticed on Twitter, the background of the shot suggests that they are standing aboard the Benatar, the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship. Earlier trailers had Iron Man and Nebula aboard the Benatar, presumably using it to leave Titan. The new trailer suggests that they will bring the ship back to Earth to give the Avengers a pickup, likely to then head off and find Thanos.

It is worth noting that things can change between the time a trailer is released and when a film is cut. The setting of whatever scene is taking place with Natasha and Clint may change, or the setting could be a deliberate misdirect ot hide a true spoiler. Time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment came as a surprising cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he’s happy with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.