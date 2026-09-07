A New Wolverine PS5 Projectile Move Has Marvel Fans Divided (But There Is Comic Precedence)

Marvel’s Wolverine is almost here, and Insomniac Games is giving PlayStation 5 players plenty of reasons to be excited. The upcoming Wolverine game launches September 15, bringing Insomniac’s superhero experience to a new character and delivering an original single-player action-adventure. The footage Insomniac has shared so far shows the studio focusing on brutal close-quarters combat through Wolverine’s natural claws, as well as special techniques and rage mechanics. However, a recent ability reveal has left fans divided.

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Wolverine is known for his devastating fighting style, which primarily sees him tearing foes and objects apart with his claws. Fans are used to this and expect his raw strength to be the focus of any video game, but Insomniac is adding more to Logan’s kit in Marvel’s Wolverine. The attack in question is a ranged projectile, which allows Wolverine to take foes out from a distance rather than getting up close and personal to shred them. This feels natural for a video game, but many fans are upset about this addition.

Marvel’s Wolverine Is Taking More Liberties With Logan’s Combat

Insomniac has clearly designed Marvel’s Wolverine to give players considerably more combat freedom than simply pressing buttons to slash enemies. The studio has revealed Special Techniques including Tornado Spin, Knee Breaker, Spiral Strike, and Bull Rush, while players can equip four Special Techniques at once. And now, one of these special techniques has been revealed to be Logan slashing his claws together to send out a projectile.

Almost immediately, fans began calling out Insomniac for this technique. Many pointed out that Wolverine does fire projectiles simply by slashing his claws together, while others believe that giving Wolverine projectiles takes away from his signature close-quarters combat. Comic books and video games began a heated debate about whether or not Wolverine should be able to fight from afar, but there is certainly precedent for this decision.

How many of you remember the signature WOLVERINE BLAST attack from the comics? pic.twitter.com/UgvzWHe8Wo — Rock Solid (@ShitpostRock) September 6, 2026

How Wolverine uses his claws has repeatedly been experimented with, both in comics and video games. We’ve seen Logan be able to heat up his claws like in Return of Wolverine, allowing him to actually set fire to people and objects. Other comics have shown Wolverine making extremely long slashes, though not exactly firing a projectile. This clearly shows that there are many liberties that creators can take with how Logan uses his claws.

Video games take this even further. Fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom or the arcade beat ’em up games have continually allowed Wolverine to launch slash projectiles by swinging his claws. More recently, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls shows that Wolverine can launch a projectile at his opponents. All of this works together to show that it isn’t that strange for Marvel’s Wolverine to include a projectile in Logan’s kit.

No matter what Insomniac does, there will always be a division between fans. Some will want 100% comic book accurate Wolverine, while others are okay with certain liberties if the game is fun. Regardless, players only have to wait a little more than a week before they discover if Insomniac has nailed how it feels to embody Logan in Marvel’s Wolverine.