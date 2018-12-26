‘Avengers: Endgame’: Potential Full Look at Jeremy Renner’s Ronin Costume Revealed

After finally getting a glimpse of Clint Barton’s new alter ego in the debut Avengers: Endgame trailer, it seems as though we might now have a full look at Jeremy Renner‘s Ronin.

On Christmas Eve, a duo of porential promo photos depicting Renner as Ronin, the character who he becomes after dropping the Hawkeye mantle, began surfacing online. They show a side-by-side look at the Clint Barton we’ve watched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, and what he has become following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

When Clint Barton showed up for a moment in the Endgame trailer, it was the first time fans had seen Renner in the MCU since Captain America: Civil War in 2016. It was mentioned in Avengers: Infinity War that the character had taken a deal to return home to his family, but the character wasn’t featured on screen in any way.

That’s going to change in Avengers: Endgame, and it will likely come with a heartbreaking storyline. Judging by the way Clint has changed since the last time we saw him, there’s a good chance his family was lost in the Snap.

Fans weren’t happy when Infinity War came and went without so much as one glimpse of Hawkeye, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige assured everyone that there was a lot in story for the arrow-slinging hero.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.