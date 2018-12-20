‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX Trailer Released Online

The Avengers: Endgame trailer has made its way online in IMAX format.

Typically, IMAX versions of trailers offer a higher quality of high-definition and feature extended versions of framing on the top and bottom of the screen. As a result, this trailer has helped solved such mysteries as whose hand is touching which shoulder in a tightly framed shot. The footage, however, remains the same.

For perspective, check out the comparison video below, putting the original Avengers: Endgame trailer side by side with the IMAX version.

Speaking to Comicbook.com around the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the film which will truly be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of the sequel. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

As far as storytelling goes, the Russo Brothers wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.