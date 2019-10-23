Avengers: Endgame Fan Edits Together Infinity War and More to Create 5-Hour Movie

The current runtime of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is 3,000-some minutes. That’s right, if you’d want to watch all 23 movies back to back, it’d take you more than two full days to play catch up. Luckily for everyone involved, one eager Marvel fan has created the ultimate fan cut of some of the most important MCU movies to date. Redditor /u/narutoash is at the center of the massive project, combining a whole host of MCU films into one linear five-hour movie. The movies included in the massive video are Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel. Avengers: Infinity Game, as the fan editor is calling it, can be found here.

When the runtime of Spider-Man: Far From Home was first announced, fans were quick to notice the run time of the shared universe closely matched the now-iconic “Love You 3,000” line from Avengers: Endgame. According to Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the runtime was nothing more than a coincidence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That is absolutely coincidental,” Joe explained to Deco Drive. “We’re not that smart.”

“It’s hard enough to make these movies,” added Anthony. “To try and hit a minute count like that seems off the mark.”

In fact, the phrase itself ended up coming from one of Robert Downey Jr.’s kids, and the actor ad-libbed it into the movie. That was one of two massive lines Downey got to say, the other being the world-shattering “I am Iron Man” before his character Tony Stark laid down his life. According to the Russos, that line was something that popped up in the editing room and the crew rushed to film that so it could make it into the movie.

“Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, ‘He has to say something,” the Russos recently confessed at a Q&A for the film. “This a character who has lived and died by quips.’ And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying ‘I am inevitable.’ And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said ‘Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.’ And we’re like, ‘Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.’”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What’s been your favorite MCU movie to date? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!