Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Introduce An Iron Man Plot Hole?

Always the innovator, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) introduced new Iron Man armor in Avengers: Infinity War that was his most advanced yet. Featuring cutting-edge nanotechnology, Stark’s new armor could form a complete one-piece shell around his body within a seconds time.

When the Avengers: Endgame trailer was released this morning, the first thing viewers saw was Stark’s Iron Man helmet, though it immediately posed the question: if his armor is nanotech, how was he able to remove his helmet and keep it separate from the rest of the suit?

In the recent The Art of Avengers: Infinity War art book, Marvel Studios visual development supervisor Phil Saunders compared Stark’s nanotech armor to liquid metal.

“This is liquid metal. And when you’re dealing with liquid metal and nanotechnology, you’re not going to use nanotech to form bolts and screws and rigid sheet metal panels and stuff like that,” Saunders said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. So the first thinking we were thinking about was ‘Okay, how do we maintain something that’s still grounded as an iron man suit, but it makes sense in that it’s liquid metal?’”

“I spend a lot of time thinking about and illustrating how the suit would form–wanting to get a sense that even though it’s liquid metal, its not one large, cohesive liquid metal. It’s actually forming all the anatomical hairs underneath. there’s sort of a neurological layer and a circulatory-system layer that gets formed, and then a layer of musculature.”

As Saunders says in the book, the suite is essentially a duplicate body in and of itself. Not only is it the primary scarlet and gold shell on the outside, but the suit also happens to have layers based on the neurological, circulatory, and muscular systems of the human body.

