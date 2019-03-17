‘Avengers: Endgame’: Is Ava Russo Playing Hawkeye’s Daughter?

Marvel fans got a huge treat this with the reveal of a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, showing fans the broken state of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the wake of Thanos’ attack on the universe. The film will also introduce some new characters, including a top-secret role played by co-director Joe Russo‘s own daughter Ava Russo.

Some fans speculate who Ava is playing, but it might have been revealed in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame as she’s likely to play a role in the Barton family. The only issue is that her scene seems to take place before the snap.

That appears to be Ava in this scene, celebrating her skills with a bow and arrow alongside Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. While some have speculated that this character could be Kate Barton, a closer examination of the scene reveals more people in the background.

In the distance, you can see two children playing in the field while a third person sets up a table. These are likely Clint’s wife and children, as one looks to be a lot smaller than the others. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Clint’s wife Laura was pregnant with a young boy. Because the events of Avengers: Infinity War take place a few years later, it stands to reason that the child has grown to be a young boy while the Barton’s other children have become pre-teens.

Every indication here is that Ava is playing Lila Barton, and that she’s enjoying her time following in dad’s footsteps.

Of course, this won’t last forever. Clint still has his pre-Ronin hair, so it appears to be a flashback to the events before Thanos’ snap. Don’t be surprised if the former Hawkeye watches his family turn to dust before his eyes, putting him on the path toward vengeance and sporting a bitchin’ head of hair.

So while we might be expecting Kate Bishop to show up and possibly take on the mantle of Hawkeye, it likely won’t be Ava Russo playing that role. Instead, we should probably expect to see a bigger name like Katherine Langford playing the role.

Of course we won’t know for sure until the movie is actually released next month, but we’re still having a lot of fun speculating about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.