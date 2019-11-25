Karen Gillan Wants to See Avengers: Endgame Fake Script Made into a Movie

Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan, who plays blue-skinned cyborg Nebula, wishes to see the famously secretive blockbuster’s fake scripts turned into its own movie. Gillan never saw a real script for the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed followup to Avengers: Infinity War, which saw Nebula and that film’s other small class of surviving heroes rally together to time-travel and collect the six Infinity Stones needed to reverse the snap from Nebula’s adoptive father, Thanos (Josh Brolin), that erased half of all life in the universe.

“No, I didn’t know what was happening [on Endgame],” Gillan admitted to ComicBook.com when promoting new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, where Gillan reunites with Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. “[On Jumanji] I get the whole thing. But you know, they wrote a fake script on Avengers: Endgame, so they would give out a script, but it wasn’t the real script! I want to see that script made into a movie. Can you imagine?”

Joe Russo previously told Games Radar only a select few actors — including Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Captain America star Chris Evans — received real or complete scripts, saying the preservation of spoilers is “a burden to bear for them.”

In December, Anthony Russo explained the directors kept spoilers from most of the cast as a way of preventing the stars from feeling pressured over accidentally giving away the film’s biggest secrets.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Russo said. “So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

