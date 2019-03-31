‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Sets Launch With Spoilers

New LEGO sets for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame have been released – and you know what that means. Nothing spoils scenes from a blockbuster movie like a good ol’ LEGO set, and the five new Avengers: Endgame sets featured below are no exception.

Granted the following LEGO sets probably aren’t 100% accurate to the scenes in the film, but some key details have undoubtedly been revealed. That having been said, you should avert your eyes if you want to hit the theaters with your expectations pure and untainted. For everyone else, read on – and know that all five of the new Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for April.

Before we get into the official details on each Avengers: Endgame LEGO set, here are some of the spoilery takeaways that you should consider:

1. It appears that Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Nebula, and Ant-Man will defend the Avengers compound from an attack by Thanos and the Outriders. This LEGO isn’t the only evidence that the sequence will take place in the film. Upon closer inspection of the set, there is some very thin evidence to suggest that the Avengers steal the Infinity Gauntlet, which might prompt the attack.

2. Is that a look at Iron Man’s new armor room?

3. Is that a look at the new Quinjet?

4. Does War Machine get a major armor upgrade?

5. Does Captain America get a badass new motorcycle?

76123 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Captain America: Outriders Attack – 167 pieces ($19.99): Take on 3 Outriders with Captain America’s bike! Fight back with the Captain America shield shooters. Then jump out of the cockpit, detach the blasters, and battle those enemy Outriders one on one!

76124 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes War Machine Buster – 362 pieces ($34.99): Ant-Man is under attack by the dangerous Outriders. Fly to the rescue with the mighty War Machine Buster! Fire the 6-stud rapid shooter and the flick missiles. Grab an Outrider with the massive mech’s powerful hands. Then detach the stud-shooting cannons and battle the enemy on the ground with War Machine!

76125 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man Hall of Armor – 524 pieces ($59.99): Join Tony Stark in the Iron Man Hall of Armor and experiment with new tech! Make a smoothie in the kitchen. Work at the desk and get suited up using the robotic arms. Lift heavy objects in the Iron Man lab wearing the massive Igor Suit. And if your experiments go wrong, get the robot to put out fires with the fire extinguisher. But watch out—an Outrider is trying to break in so grab a weapon and capture this dangerous invader! You can rebuild this awesome Hall of Armor in loads of different ways, so the action never stops!





76126 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Ultimate Quinjet – 838 pieces ($79.99): Get set for battle against the Chitauri with the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet! Prepare the weapons with Rocket and Thor in the passenger compartment. Jump in the cockpit with Black Widow and take off. Fire the stud shooters and the 6-stud rapid shooter. Make a smooth landing and continue the fight on the wings. Then surprise the enemy with the stud-shooting trike!

76131 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Compound Battle – 699 pieces $99.99: Team up with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Nebula and Ant-Man and defend the Avengers’ compound! Make plans in the office and grab weapons from the table’s secret compartment. Monitor Thanos and the Outrider’s approach to the Avengers HQ with the radar, then speed into action. Activate the rooftop defense system. Target the Outrider with the offroader’s dual stud shooter, then launch the Avengers’ helicopter and fire its rapid shooter!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.