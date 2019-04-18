‘Avengers: Endgame’ Prep is Boosting Sales of Previous MCU Movies

Avengers: Endgame is one week away from hitting theaters, prompting Marvel fans to prepare for the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To do so, many fans are binging the 21 movies which take place in the cinematic world ahead of Avengers: Endgame. Some movies are getting more attention than others, as Fandango is sharing which movies are being downloaded ahead of Endgame’s release.

“FandangoNOW, the video streaming service from Fandango, has seen a nearly 50% increase in transactions for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the last two weeks, since Avengers: Endgame advance tickets went on sale on April 2,” the ticket service reported.

According to the Fandango survey, the top five Marvel Cinematic Universe titles fans plan to watch before seeing Avengers: Endgame are as follows:

Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Thor: Ragnarok

“To date, Avengers: Endgame is Fandango’s top preseller at the same point in the sales cycle,” the outlet noted. “Several thousand showtimes are already sold out, while theaters continue to post new showtimes on Fandango to meet the fan demand.”

“The countdown has started and we’re super-excited with only one week to go until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ opens in theaters,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a press release. “Fans are getting ready for the film’s debut by re-watching previous MCU titles or introducing ‘newbies,’ friends and family members to the titles they need to see to get up-to-date.”

In the interview video above, co-directors of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, tell ComicBook.com that the three movies most integral for a proper Endgame experience are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

“To help moviegoers get caught-up on next week’s theatrical event, FandangoNOW is launching a weekend sale on select Marvel movie titles,” Fandango notes. “Starting tonight at midnight and through Monday, April 22, fans can purchase select MCU movies on FandangoNOW for just $9.99 in HD (down from $19.99) and $14.99 in UHD (down from $24.99) on FandangoNOW. Discounted titles include franchise essentials like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and more recent additions like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thor: Ragnarok.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.