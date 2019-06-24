Avengers: Endgame Child Actress Who Played Tony Stark’s Daughter Is Encountering Bullying

Not even two months after the release of Avengers: Endgame, parents of Endgame star Lexi Rabe have taken to her Instagram account to share the actor has started suffering from continued bullying after finding sudden success in the latest Marvel Studios film. While no specific instances were mentioned, it would appear the actor has received some of the bullyings as a result of not stopping for autographs or pictures with fans, as her mother Jessica explains in the message. As her mother says, despite new-found fame, Lexi’s just seven years old and they’re trying to navigate the world with as much of a normal life as they can.
“We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public,” the elder Rabe shared. “Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy.” Judging by a few other pictures on her account, it would appear a substantial amount of the bullying is coming through digital platforms online.
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
After a quick video explaining her actions — something a seven-year-old should never have to do, might I add — Rabe was sure to tug at your heartstrings with her iconic “I love you 3000” line. Lexi’s had a banner year — after appearing as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame, the child star went on to play a younger Madison Russel in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
What was your favorite moment of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Avengers: Endgame enters theaters this weekend for a re-release including over six minutes of new footage while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.