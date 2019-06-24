Avengers: Endgame Child Actress Who Played Tony Stark’s Daughter Is Encountering Bullying

Not even two months after the release of Avengers: Endgame, parents of Endgame star Lexi Rabe have taken to her Instagram account to share the actor has started suffering from continued bullying after finding sudden success in the latest Marvel Studios film. While no specific instances were mentioned, it would appear the actor has received some of the bullyings as a result of not stopping for autographs or pictures with fans, as her mother Jessica explains in the message. As her mother says, despite new-found fame, Lexi’s just seven years old and they’re trying to navigate the world with as much of a normal life as they can.

“We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public,” the elder Rabe shared. “Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy.” Judging by a few other pictures on her account, it would appear a substantial amount of the bullying is coming through digital platforms online.

After a quick video explaining her actions — something a seven-year-old should never have to do, might I add — Rabe was sure to tug at your heartstrings with her iconic “I love you 3000” line. Lexi’s had a banner year — after appearing as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame, the child star went on to play a younger Madison Russel in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

