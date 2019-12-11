Avengers: Endgame Is the Most-Searched Movie on Google This Year

There were a host of big movies in 2019, especially in the superhero genre, so the competition was high for the audience’s attention. That said, it doesn’t get much bigger than the 10-year culmination that was Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which brought the first four phases to an incredible crescendo and help set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plenty of threads will be picked up going forward, and there was also plenty to dissect, so it makes sense then that Avengers: Endgame ended up being the most searched movie on Google in 2019, even with heavyweight competition from other studios and Disney itself.

Whether it was the hunt for Easter Eggs, storyline links to the past Marvel films, or clues and hints about where the MCU would be going next, not to mention the big time deaths the movie revealed, there was always something to look up or hunt for, and thus the film ended up becoming a search engine’s dream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also makes sense that the second film on the list ended up being Captain Marvel. Not only was the film introducing a brand new hero, but it was also heavily linked to Endgame, as Cap would be appearing in the film alongside the other Avengers. Plus, since it took place in the past, it was an Easter Egg buffet for other MCU movies, even revealing how Nick Fury came up with the Avengers name.

It’s still impressive that Marvel took both spots at the top, and you can check out the full list below.

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Joker

4. Toy Story 4

5. The Lion King

6. IT Chapter Two

7. Frozen 2

8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

9. Midsommar

10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The fact that IT Chapter Two ranked so high in the list is impressive as well, as is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark making the top 10. Midsommar and Joker make a lot of sense, as they had controversy surrounding them which attracted a lot of attention.

It’s also worth noting that Disney has 5 of the top 10 movies on this list, which is just crazy when you think about it, and we don’t see any signs of their engine slowing down in 2020.