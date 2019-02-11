Deadpool Joins ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Marvel Fan Art and Even Ryan Reynolds Is Impressed

The idea of Deadpool entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe might still be in its early stages, but one fan did a pretty stellar job of illustrating how it could look.

Instagram user rahalarts recently shared a photo edit which puts Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the red-and-white costumes that are expected to appear in Avengers: Endgame. The edit has earned quite a lot of attention from social media, even earning a “like” on Instagram from Ryan Reynolds himself.

At the moment, Deadpool still exists within 20th Century Fox’s Marvel film universe, which means that there’s next-to-no chance he’ll appear in April’s Endgame. But with Disney’s acquisition of the company increasingly on the horizon, and Disney chief Bob Iger recently suggesting that he isn’t opposed to continuing the R-rated Deadpool films, who knows what the future holds.

The notion of Deadpool’s future place in the MCU has been a pretty frequent cause of debate in the past year and a half, with some of Reynolds’ co-stars arguing that the R-rated sensibility needs to be kept.

“We’ll see,” Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus, explained last year. “You know those are the are the questions we cannot answer because we don’t know what is going to happen. But you know, Deadpool is such a successful franchise, so whoever takes over, I don’t think they’re going to change anything — and I don’t it that to be changed because you know Deadpool is Deadpool. It needs to stay R-Rated. You don’t want to destroy something that created so much money and first of all, you need to satisfy fans. So if they make that mistake, they’re going to (Colossus voice) need to fight dirty.”

“[Disney CEO] Bob Iger didn’t deliver this unprecedented level of historic success for Disney by accident,” Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld previously told ComicBook.com. “This man gets it. He understands the culture and more importantly he understands the concerns of the fans. Addressing the Deadpool issue right out of the gate gets high marks and in all honesty, why would they mess with the success that Ryan Reynolds has achieved as Deadpool? The next person I encounter that tells me they want a neutered version of Ryan’s Deadpool will be the first person to express that to me. So smart of Iger to lay that foundation of trust and I for one am so appreciative. It definitely alleviated a concerned Deadpool base.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.