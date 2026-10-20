VisionQuest Creator Debunks Two Massive Fan Theories: “It’s Not That Kind of Story”

Although only two episodes of VisionQuest have been released thus far, MCU fans have already come up with a number of major theories—sadly, though, series creator Terry Matalas just shut down two of the biggest and most popular. VisionQuest, as the title makes clear, is centered on Vision; however, the show already caught audiences off guard, as many were expecting the titular quest to refer to Vision searching for his son, Tommy. Instead, Vision found Tommy rather quickly (they are already together in the first two episodes), meaning that the title presumably has much more to do with Vision unpacking his identity given everything that has happened to him. Part of that will be his relationship with Tommy, and part of that will be his memories of Wanda, but there is yet another Maximoff family member who will undoubtedly have some sort of role, and that’s Billy, Vision and Wanda’s other son.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the first two episodes, there were two main theories about Billy. The first was that Billy was the mysterious new character named the Client, who has sent Paladin after Vision and asked him to bring him in alive. The second was that Billy was spotted following Tommy around in the VisionQuest premiere. Shockingly, Matalas has just confirmed that neither theory is correct. Speaking to New Rockstars about the theory that Billy is the Client, Matalas said, “It’s not Billy. But also, it’s not, I don’t want everybody to go down to the Mephisto thing. Like who is it, who is it, is it going to be Tony Stark?…It’s not that kind of story.” About fans believing that Billy was following Tommy, Matalas said, “Somebody had taken footage of Tommy and Lisa walking in Borough Market and freeze framed and, like, ‘It’s Billy, look, that’s clearly.’ It’s not. It’s an extra. We had a background actor who had a very similar haircut and hoodie. It’s not. I wish we had seen that on the day. We might’ve flagged that. But Billy is not walking around Borough Market.”

So far, the response to this update by Matalas has largely been disappointment; however, it isn’t necessarily disappointment that Billy hasn’t appeared in VisionQuest yet. Rather, fans seem bothered that Matalas has shut down the theories instead of letting them play out. Under New Rockstars’ post of the interview, one commenter wrote, “Why ruin the Billy theory? Let the fans theorize,” and another said, “Thanks for killing the hype.” Others are saying that if Billy isn’t in the show, then they aren’t going to finish it. The latter is somewhat surprising because Billy himself proved to divide fans in terms of his reception in Agatha All Along, although that controversy aside, it would be really odd for Billy not to have a role in VisionQuest.

After all, Agatha All Along ended with Billy setting out to find his brother. Presumably, especially considering that , this series will therefore see them reunited—and this may even have been playing a role in why viewers were so convinced that the Client was Billy and/or he was the one passing Tommy at the market. Of course, Matalas saying these two theories aren’t true doesn’t mean that Billy won’t be in the show at all, but it has clearly been a letdown for some MCU fans to learn that these major theories aren’t true.

Do you think we will see Billy in VisionQuest, and if so, when? Share your thoughts in the comments below.