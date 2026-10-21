MCU Casting Rumor Claims Another OG X-Men Character Has Been Cast

The X-Men are one of the biggest parts of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga that will begin in Phase Seven, following Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The X-Men reboot is in the hands of the creative team behind Netflix’s Emmy-winning hit show Beef and Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (director Jake Schreier and writers Joanna Calo and Lee Sung Jin), with a cast that includes Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette (Obsession) as Rogue, and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Mister Sinister.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last few weeks, the MCU X-Men casting search seemed to be winding down. However, some scoopers were claiming that some key figures from some of the older eras of X-Men comics could end up in the MCU reboot, and today brings a claim that one of those OG characters has indeed been cast.

It Looks Like The Original X-Men Are Leading the MCU Reboot

Marvel Comics

According to scooper James Mack, Marvel Studios has cast the actor who will be playing Iceman (aka Bobby Drake) in the MCU. “The actor for Iceman in the X-Men movie has also already been chosen,” Mack stated in his post. That post followed a recent one where Mack also claimed that “The actor playing Beast in the X-Men has already been cast.”

Back in September, scooper Alex P. put it out there that Beast and Iceman were both being cast for the X-Men reboot. That rumor came on the heels of the official casting of Asa Germann (Gen V) as Warren Worthington III/Angel, filling out an X-Men roster that includes Cyclops (Kit Connor), Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), Rogue (Inde Navarrette), Storm (Maya Boyd), Emma Frost (Samara Weaving), and Professor Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott.

The original X-Men team was Cyclops, Marvel Girl (d Grey), Iceman, Beast, and Angel. That core combination has yet to be adapted as a unit; Storm came in the second round of “international” recruits, but would be a welcome tweak to the formula.

So far, fasn seem to be happy with the MCU X-Men reboot is headed in. Are you? Let us know in the comments!

The Untitled X-Men reboot film will be released on May 5, 2028.