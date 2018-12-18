‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer to Be Released in IMAX This Weekend

The Avengers: Endgame trailer has been viewed quite a lot over the past few days, but it sounds like Marvel fans will soon get to watch it in a whole other way.

A new tweet from Trailer Track’s Anton Volkov recently confirmed that the Endgame trailer will be playing in IMAX theaters before Aquaman this weekend. In the process, Volkov hinted that IMAX audiences will get to see a bit more footage than in the standard trailer, as it will be shown in the expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio.

Cool #AvengersEndgame teaser tidbit – in IMAX theatres this weekend, like with the second IW trailer, it will be presented in expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio //t.co/e1Y4ilmz1I — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) December 18, 2018

Given the fact that Avengers: Infinity War was the first major film to be shot entirely in IMAX cameras, the notion of Endgame getting a similarly epic display might not be a huge surprise. But considering just how excited fans are for Endgame, and how many unanswered questions the trailer raises, that expanded aspect ratio might make a difference to some Marvel fans.

Avengers: Endgame will see the remaining Avengers in an epic rematch against Thanos (Josh Brolin) after half of the universe was snapped out of existence. Plot details are relatively slim beyond that, and it sounds like the film might be paving a new narrative ground.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.