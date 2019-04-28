Marvel Officially Releases New Look for Hulk in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is the #1 box office opening of all time. See the film in theaters now, get tickets: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/3pJpAiAHCz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019

With Avengers: Endgame finally in theaters, Marvel Studios has released a new television spot with several new, official looks at the film’s characters who hadn’t been seen prior to its release. For fans who have been theorizing about The Hulk’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic, you’re in luck. This recently-released TV spot reveals a whole new look for Big Green, one sure to make some fans very happy.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below! Read on only if you truly want to know!

When Avengers: Endgame opens, it picks up three weeks after Avengers: Infinity War and not much has changed. However, after an ill-fated attempt to re-collect the stones from Thanos, there’s a major time jump in the narrative and, during that jump, a major change to The Hulk.

When the movie picks up again, five years have passed and it’s revealed that Bruce Banner and The Hulkare no longer opposites of one another but have instead come together. Remember when Bruce said way back in Marvel’s The Avengers that he was always angry? Those days are gone! Instead, Bruce seems pretty at peace with things in a very chill way — because he and Hulk are now one. Folks, if you had “Professor Hulk” in your betting pool, congrats! As you can see in the video above, he’s much more “civilized” these days, even wearing shirts and a pretty cool heroic suit, too.

The idea that Bruce would evolve into Professor Hulk (though, to be clear, he’s never referred to as Professor Hulk in the film) is one that fans have held onto for some time and in the lead up to Endgame, there have been many theories as to how the transformation happens. One of the most popular was that Banner would undergo “magical therapy”, with Bruce travelling back to a time to meet with Ancient One who would help him with his transformation. Interestingly, there are elements of that theory that do bear out. Time travel is employed and (again, spoilers) Bruce does meet up with the Ancient One. However, that’s not how Bruce becomes Professor Hulk. That transformation happened well before that, a product of Bruce coming to accept the Hulk as part of him. The result? Bruce and Hulk find balance and Bruce finds peace.

Fans can check out Thor's new look as well as new look at Pepper Potts in the video as well.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

