‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd Questions Why it Has to Be Thanos’ Butt

The Internet can be a harsh place, but sometimes it ends up being delightfully silly. For a while now, Marvel fans have been suggesting that the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) by having Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) crawl into Thanos’ body via his butt while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size. This over the top theory has been circulating the Internet since 2017, but it’s been gaining a lot of traction in the weeks leading up to Avengers: Endgame. During his press tour, Rudd has been asked about the theory quite a bit, and recently talked about it on The Graham Norton Show.

“There is a fan theory involving Ant-Man. Now can you explain how Ant-Man will beat Thanos?,” Norton asked.

“I think I know the theory you’re taking about,” Rudd replied with laughter. “Yeah, a lot of people have asked me recently if I shrink down and go, uh, the theory is called the ‘Thanus’, and go into Thanos, in a certain orifice, and then grow giant-sized.”

This caused everyone to laugh, including fellow guests Chris Hemsworth, Julianne Moore, and Kit Harington.

“That would do it,” Norton agreed.

“That would do it,” Hemsworth repeated.

“But why not… why not the ear or the nose? I mean, why does it have to be…,” Rudd trailed off.

While it would certainly make just as much sense for Ant-Man to enter Thanos another way, there’s no denying that “Thanus” is funnier.

Many fans commented on the YouTube video, adding their own hilarious takes to the theory.

“Kit is like: ‘I wonder if it would work on the Night King?,’ MatiZ815 joked.

“I remember when people joked that Goose the cat will scratch Nick Fury’s eye out and it ended up coming true,” ICantThinkOfAGood Username pointed out.

“If he’s going to grow giant size that’s gonna take a lot of orange slices,” James Ultron joked.

What do you think about the Thanos/Ant-Man theory? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

