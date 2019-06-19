Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Footage Includes Stan Lee Tribute

Marvel fans were sent into a frenzy earlier today when ComicBook learned that Avengers: Endgame would be re-released in theaters with new footage, enticing fans to return to the box office ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The news comes as Avengers: Endgame sits on the cusp of passing Avatar and becoming the highest grossing film of all time, giving it a shot at actually taking the record.

We now know key details about what fans can expect thanks to a new listing from theater chain Cinemark, which reveals the new Avengers: Endgame footage will include a tribute to the late Stan Lee as part of six minutes of new extras. The synopsis on Cinemark’s website reads as follows:

“After the events of Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Includes 7 minutes of bonus content & Stan Lee tribute.”

We’re still unsure about what exactly the other bonus content will entail, though Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did previously say it will include a deleted scene.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Feige added more details during a discussion with ScreenRant shortly after ComicBook broke the news.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige said. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

We’ll see what else Marvel Studios has in store for us when Avengers: Endgame re-releases in theaters next weekend. We will update you with more details when Marvel reveals information about the bonus footage.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.