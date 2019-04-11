‘Avengers: Endgame’ International Teaser Recaps the Snap

It’s been nearly a year since Marvel Studios shocked the world with the tragic ending to Avengers: Infinity War. Fans everywhere watched as the Mad Titan Thanos snapped his fingers and eliminated half of all life in the known universe. The remaining heroes will try to reverse that horrifying action in Avengers: Endgame, and a new teaser from Marvel is reminding everyone exactly what’s at stake.

The promo, which is titled “End Is Near,” takes things back to the end of Infinity War and highlights the events of the Snap. You can take a look in the video above.

Things start off with Thanos revealing his plan through a voiceover, accompanied by footage of his terrible actions on Vormir. Almost immediately, the attention shifts to the Snap itself, as we see the beloved heroes fading away into dust. At the end of the video, Doctor Strange can be heard saying his now-iconic line, “We’re in the endgame now.”

While Infinity War is certainly the most important film to rewatch ahead of Endgame‘s release later this month, there is one other film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans should try to check out again. During an interview last week, director Anthony Russo noted that Captain America: Civil War has a lot of ties to Endgame, and it definitely worth another look.

“It’s a great question, and I will say we do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven’t seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that’s very important,” Russo said. “I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven’t seen the previous ones. So it’s important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time. That being said, there’s certainly an interconnected story being told. I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

