‘Avengers: Endgame’ Confirmed to Get Early Opening in China

Release strategies of blockbuster films have changed drastically in recent years, with films previously having debuted domestically before slowly rolling out in various international territories over the course of weeks, sometimes months. Marvel Studios films have changed their approaches to delivering international audiences their films, due in large part to the worldwide appeal of the films’ heroes. With Avengers: Infinity War, the film opened worldwide on the same day so that the entire globe could enjoy the adventure at the same time. Avengers: Endgame, however, will see a slightly staggered release, as it is confirmed that the film will debut in China on April 24th ahead of the April 26th domestic release.

Official confirmation: Avengers: Endgame will open on Apr.24 in China. Here is the Chinese exclusive poster. #Avengers #Endgame pic.twitter.com/rEb7JRYSmy — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) March 28, 2019

The release of the above Chinese poster for the film not only offers a new look at the upcoming film, but also confirms that the film will hit Chinese theaters on April 24th.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

It’s unclear why the film will debut two days earlier in China, though some sources from Marvel Studios claim that the strategy of opening a film overseas ahead of a domestic release is a way to combat piracy.

The above poster isn’t only interesting because of the reveal that the movie will open a few days early in China, but it also gives us more solid confirmation of the characters that survived Thanos’ deadly snap and who didn’t. Earlier this week, character posters confirmed that Shuri didn’t survive the snap while Valkyrie did, as the character posters were either in full color for characters who survived or black and white for deceased characters. Getting to see Valkyrie and Wong standing alongside the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the above poster has us even more excited for Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

