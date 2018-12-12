‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Joke About Which Characters They Would Like To See In The MCU

There might not be a pair of crew members more wanted in the superhero genre than Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers are behind three — surely, soon to be four — of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s greatest hits. Needless to say, they could probably develop any Marvel property they so chose moving forward.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Anthony had mentioned one group he’d like to do something with and it might surprise Marvel fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nobody’s done the Great Lakes Avengers yet,” Anthony joked. “They’re still out there.”

At this stage in their career, it’s getting hard to tell when they’re being serious. The brothers tend to head massive press tours ahead of each of their films and when you’re on the road that much, the questioning is bound to get redundant. Inexample, Joe Russo had mentioned last month that’d he wanted to do film featuring z-list Marvel character Groo the Wanderer.

For those uninitiated, the Great Lakes Avengers are practically a parody in and of themselves. First appearing in West Coast Avengers #46 (July 1989), the original ragtag group was made up Mr. Immortal, Dinah Soar, Big Bertha, Flatman, and Doorman. The heroes have largely been brushed to the side over the course of their existence, being sent several cease-and-desist letters from the primary Avengers team to stop using their branding.

More recently, the team featured big-name guest members like Doreen Green’s Squirrel Girl and the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool.

In the same interview, Joe mentioned that the brothers love Marvel and would continue working with them should the opportunity rise once again.

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe said. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating “church and state,” where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

Would you want to see the Great Lakes Avengers in live-action? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.