Avengers: Endgame Wins Big at the Saturn Awards

As one might expect, Avengers: Endgame cleaned house at the 45th Saturn Awards, the biggest awards show for all things science fiction, fantasy, and horror. Going into the show with over a dozen nominations, the Marvel Studios blockbuster ended up winning six awards, more than any other property at the show.

Endgame‘s wins include Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, Best Actor in a Film (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Film Production Design(Charles Wood), Best Film Editing (Jeffrey Ford and Matthew Schmidt), Best Film Make-up, and Best Film Special/Visual Effects (Dan DeLeeuw). The Russo Brothers film wasn’t the lone Marvel film to win either; Tom Holland and Zendaya both won for their roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home while Josh Brolin won for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Avengers: Infinity War.

HBO’s Game of Thrones came in second with four — Best Fantasy Television series, Best Actress on a Television Series (Emilia Clarke), Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series (Peter Dinklage), and Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Televison Series (Maisie Williams).

After Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther took away three Academy Awards next season, many awards bloggers suggest the Academy is no longer shying away from genre films. With Avengers: Endgame being the highest-grossing film to ever theaters (not considering inflation), there’s been a renewed push for additional Oscars for Marvel Studios. Earlier this summer, Iron Man director Jon Favreau revealed he thought Downey should be a contender for Best Actor.

“He has my vote for sure,” Favreau told Variety when promoting star-studded Netflix cooking vehicle The Chef Show.

“I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category. But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and Endgame, there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character.”

