Avengers: Endgame Never Before Seen Test Footage of Smart Hulk Revealed

Never-before-seen test footage from Avengers: Endgame was revealed Friday at D23 Expo, where the film’s creative team detailed the process behind realizing Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

“This is a test never seen before, we haven’t shown it to anyone. This was a proof of concept that we did, because pretty much we had not seen Hulk saying much, except for ‘smash,’” executive producer Victoria Alonso said when introducing the clip. “So this was a chance to see how he would behave. This is all Mark.”

This is test footage of how #Endgame’s VFX team made Professor Hulk happen. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Qel4t6YQoj — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 23, 2019

The test footage shows Smart Hulk, an amalgamation of Bruce Banner’s brains and Hulk’s brawn, growing increasingly angry when testing for “temporal accuracy” to crack time travel. When the computer warns of “system overload,” Hulk smashes.

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently defended the decision to skip past showing how Banner and Hulk achieved harmony, choosing instead to reveal Hulk’s 18-month incubation in a gamma lab through dialogue.

“And it also meant that we could use the five years as the transition, hint that he’s got problems coalescing, and in the five years he figures it out,” Markus told Backstory Magazine. “You have a couple of lines about gamma radiation and he’s eating pancakes, and off you go.”

“Also, it’s like, you get it. Part of the thing we learn every time you write a movie — and particularly a movie where it’s a continuing storyline — you don’t have to explain as much as you think you have to,” added Markus. “You can go to Queens, people know who Spider-Man is. I don’t need to see him get bitten by the spider again. Like, ‘okay, he’s a combination of Hulk and Banner, I get it.’ Just give me a crumb as to how it happened.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.