‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Theory Suggests ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ends With Split Universes

Theories over the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers: Endgame have been raging ever since Thanos snapped his finger last year, and fans are eager to find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will save the world.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home gave us our first glimpse at the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and that’s inspiring a new wave of speculation about the future. One fan noticed some strange omissions in the new trailer, teasing at a possible outcome for Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

It seems unlikely that two separate universes would be ok with the separation and would go on, like the world keeps turning. However we won’t know for sure until the movie premieres.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased the significance of the new Spider-Man’s title and how important it is for the future of the MCU.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

It will also be an emotional palate cleanser after the events of Endgame, which is sure to take an emotional toll on all of us. Feige explained these kinds of shifts are important for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on July 5th.