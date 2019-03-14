Brand New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Released

Marvel Studios surprised the world on Thursday morning by dropping the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame online for all to see. As if the morning couldn’t get any better, the Disney-owned studio followed the trailer with the reveal of Endgame’s official poster, featuring all of the characters you were expecting, as well as a couple of surprises.

Tony Stark takes the top billing on the poster, with his head biggest and boldest at the top of the image, looking up into the sky where he’s always expected the problems to come from. Steve Rogers is positioned right in the middle of the poster, his iconic shield in hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the living Avengers can be spotted around the poster, as is Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who can now join the advertising since her solo movie has finally arrived. The big surprise of the poster is the inclusion of Danai Gurira’s Okoye, who was last seen watching T’Challa fade into dust. While undoubtedly an important character to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Okoye has been completely absent from every bit of marketing leading up to Endgame, which is what makes her appearance on the poster a nice surprise.

You can check out the full Avengers: Endgame poster below!

In addition to the fresh faces on the poster, we get a look at some new hair for the likes of Black Widow and Hawkeye. Rather than the short blonde hair that she was sporting at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Natasha has returned to the classic red braid that we all knew so well.

What do you think of the new Avengers: Endgame poster? Are we in for some more surprises before the movie arrives next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. You can check out the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!