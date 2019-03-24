‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer May Have Spoiled How The Avengers Get to The Quantum Realm

Now that the second Avengers: Endgame trailer has been online for a couple of days, fans have had an ample amount of time to pick it apart in hopes finding out the slightest bit of information about the upcoming blockbuster. One Marvel fan has since pointed out that when Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) first shows up in the trailer, he appears to be dragging Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) lab behind him — seemingly spoiling how the Avengers are able to travel through the Quantum Realm.

One of the biggest parts of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Pym’s lab was instrumental in retrieving Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from a decades-long entrapment within the Quantum Realm. Since the lab is already fully equipped for an adventure into the Quantum Realm, it makes sense that the lab is how the Avengers will travel through the alternate dimension.

¡SPOILER! ¿Alguien dijo viajes al QUANTUM REALM en ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t43t5tnlDN — QuidVacuo ︽✵︽ (@QuidVacuo_) March 17, 2019

It should be noted that it has yet to be confirmed that the Avengers will, in fact, travel through the Quantum Realm in an effort to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War — rather, it’s something that has been heavily speculated by fans and analysts alike. The theory seemed to gain even more steam when the recently-released trailer revealed the Avengers get a set of brand-new suits.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp would tie directly into Avengers: Endgame. Not only that, but Feige mentioned that Lang, Pym, Janet, and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) would be major players of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves forward. Again, another item that seems to confirm that the Quantum Realm could very well be a major player in the MCU in the near future.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp also connects directly to Avengers 4,” Feige said. “These characters are going to be very important going forward.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently streaming on Netflix and available on home media release while Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

