Every ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Secret Revealed by New Trailer

The second trailer for Avengers: Endgame arrived without warning in the early hours of Thursday morning, surprising fans everywhere with some brand new footage from the highly-anticipated film.

Of course, just like the first two teasers for Endgame, this trailer came with a multitude of questions and very few answers. The deeper you look, the more hints rise to the surface. Some of these arrive in the form of callbacks to previous Marvel films, while others are teases regarding what’s to come in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless, there is A LOT of cryptic information in this trailer, and we’re about to break down each of the big moments and burning secrets.

Let’s take a deep dive into the Avengers: Endgame trailer, and see what kind of tragic gems are buried within it.

Tony’s Surprise

The trailer starts with Tony talking to Pepper, just as the first trailer did. This time is a little different though, as he ends the speech with mention of having “one last surprise” up his sleeve.

This could easily be written off as Tony referencing his exit to space at the beginning of Infinity War, thinking he could do the impossible and save the world one last time. However, there is some thought that perhaps Tony had something else in mind.

Whether it be a personal surprise for Pepper or a big idea to try and make the entire galaxy safe again, Tony has a plan in place.

Peggy Carter

While most of the voiceover in the Endgame trailer was provided by the Avengers themselves, the footage of Captain American’s past was narrated by the love of his life, the late Peggy Carter.

The lines spoken by Peggy hear aren’t new, but they certainly do set the stage for the events of the final Avengers film. Think back to Captain America: Winter Soldier, when Steve is talking to Peggy in the hospital. That’s where this dialogue comes from.

“The world has changed, and none of us can go back. All we can do is out best, and sometimes, the best that we can do, is to start over.”

Of course, Steve and the others aren’t exactly heeding this advice, because it seems like going back in time and fixing the past is exactly what they’re going to try to do.

Kate Bishop?

An interesting shot of Hawkeye before the snap gives us a tease of his potential replacement, Kate Bishop.

Clint Barton is seen helping a young girl learn how to shoot a bow and arrow. This could be his daughter Lila, but the girl in this seen seems a little older than Lila would be. If this isn’t Lila, it’s most definitely Kate.

In the comics, Kate Bishop takes over the mantle of Hakweye as Clint gets older. Could Endgame be setting up the same story so that the heroic archer can continue on in the MCU?

Ronin Hair

As we saw in the first Endgame trailer, Clint Barton is likely taking on a new mantle at some point in the movie. After (probably) losing his family to the Snap, Clint will go a little off the rails, donning a hood and adopting the name Ronin.

One way to signal this big transition is with Clint’s new hairstyle. He’s got the Ronin undercut rather than his classic, fun-loving-dad hair that we’ve become used to.

Odds are, this will be a very different Clint Barton than the one we last saw in Civil War.

Ant-Man’s Return

When the Snap occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, Scott Lang was stuck inside the Quantum Realm due to the sudden dusting of the entire Van Dyne family.

The first shot of him in this new trailer shows what happened when he first made his way back to the real world. There’s no telling exactly how he gets out, but he’s seen walking around a deserted street, trying to make sense of what’s been happening in the world. All of a sudden, everyone Scott loves is gone, and he has no idea where they went or why.

Something will have to click with Scott before he makes his way to Avengers HQ, but if he comes back to San Francisco, he’s got a long road trip ahead of him.

A Crazy Plan

“Even if there’s a small chance, we owe this to everyone who’s not in this room to try.”

Natasha’s narration delivers this ominous line about halfway through the trailer, teasing that the Avengers have some sort of plan as to how they’re going to fix what Thanos destroyed. By the way it sounds, they all know that there is a very good chance the plan won’t work, but they also understand that no one else in the world is going to be able to get things back to the way they were.

Oh well, whatever it takes.

Attack on HQ?

There are several shots in this trailer showing off a fight that the Avengers are involved in, but it looks like the battle is much closer to home than those that took place in Infinity War.

Avengers HQ is under attack.

A leaked look at an Endgame LEGO set teased that Thanos would attack the Avengers compound in New York, so we have already had our eyes peeled for that. But things become even clearer during the trailer, specifically in the shot where Ant-Man is standing alone in one of the offices. If you look closely, you can see explosions starting to go off behind him just before the camera cuts.

This helps make sense of the scene later in which Ant-Man is dodging pencils and pens in the middle of a destructive fire. He’s in that same office after the compound has been attacked. The same goes for the shots of other Avengers fighting in the rubble.

(Click here for an in-depth explanation of the theory)

Cap’s “Final Stand”

Speaking of those Avengers in battle, Captain America is seen gritting his teeth and strapping on his shield, seemingly in the middle of a fight.

Some fans are thinking this shot is from the final stand of Steve Rogers, and that he won’t be around for too much longer once its over. However, if the explosion theory is true, this shot probably takes place at the beginning of the movie. Like the others, Cap is fighting to ward off attackers at Avengers HQ.

Then again, that is only a theory.

Captain Marvel

The final scene in the trailer sees Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel joining the rest of the Avengers, and Thor testing to see if she’s as strong as she claims. When his Stormbreaker zooms past her head, she doesn’t even flinch, and he is instantly made a fan.

As we saw in the post-credits scene for Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers is finally with the other Avengers, ready to take on Thanos. This scene is the first time we’ve seen them together in Avengers: Endgame advertising, and it gave us a feel for how she will fit in with the rest of the team.

What did you think of the new Endgame trailer? Let us know in the comments!