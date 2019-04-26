Georgia High School Recognizes Avengers: Endgame’s Magnitude in Letter to Parents Asking Students Not to Spoil in Class

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters, and suffice to say, the world has taken notice of its arrival. Endgame has already shattered international box office records just days before opening here in the US, where the only bet is just how much of a record-breaking smash it will be.

Beyond the box office, Avengers: Endgame is proving to be every bit the cultural milestone that Infinity War was – if not more so. In fact, in Georgia, one high school, the “magnitude” of Avengers: Endgame has caused school officials to send a letter home to parents, regarding how Endgame spoilers should be handled at school.

In the letter issued by Lanier High School of Sugar Hill, Georgia, school administrators ask parents:

“As you most likely already know, tonight is the release of a movie in a series that has been built up for over 10 years: Avengers Endgame. We as administrators understand the magnitude of an event like this, and we also understand how important this sort of thing can be to students.

Many student have acquired tickets to view the film tonight, April 25th, meaning they will be in school Friday with knowledge of the events that take place in the movie. Because of this, we ask that NO student share any information regarding the film and its contents in order to perserve the confidentiality of the movie and to allow those who are not seeing it tonight a chance to see it how the please. Thank you for your compliance.

#DontSpoilEndgame”

Yes folks, we have reached that point in our reality where Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have grown so big, they’ve almost become a Super Bowl-level shared cultural events. We hardly expect every high school in America (or even most – or even a few) to take measures such as this – but it’s still pretty significant that even one house of (alleged) education is taking that step.

…Then again, knowing how high school is, Lanier High might be ahead of the curve. It’s one thing dealing with spoiler trolls on the Internet – it’s totally another when they’re sitting in class with you, face-to-face. There. Will. Be. Fights.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

