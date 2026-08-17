5 Avengers Vs. X-Men Match-Ups We’re Desperate to See in Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is set to have the MCU’s superheroes finally meet FOX’s X-Men characters, meaning that some exciting fights are undoubtedly in store. The first Doomsday trailer gives a look at some of the fights between heroes that will occur in the film, and these five are the ones we’re most desperate to see.

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This list will consist of several different categories of fights, those being the ones confirmed by the trailer, the ones that have credible rumors, and the ones that are expected based on the direction of Doomsday‘s story. Plus, since the MCU’s proper Avengers seem to solely consist of Captain America and Ant-Man so far, the term “Avengers” will refer to any character who originated in the MCU and is aligned with the heroes of Doomsday, including the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, and other solo heroes.

5) Shang-Chi vs. Gambit – Confirmed

One of the fights that has already been shown off in the Doomsday trailer is Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi vs. Channing Tatum’s Gambit. In it, brief shots of the two heroes fighting in the ruins of the X-Mansion are shown, with Shang-Chi using his rings to combat Gambit’s charged-up staff and playing cards.

This is the least exciting face-off in Doomsday, and that isn’t Shang-Chi’s fault. This will be the first time we have seen Shang-Chi in live-action since his own film, plus their unique movesets and weaponry will make the fight visually interesting. However, it’s hard to be interesting in Channing Tatum’s Gambit in a serious capacity, as he seems like nothing more than (what should have been) a one-off joke from Deadpool & Wolverine. This iteration of Gambit isn’t what fans love about the comic book character, and while Tatum was funny, that isn’t the reason he should be on an X-Men team. Shang-Chi and Gambit don’t have an interesting thematic or narrative connection either, with them both seeming like side characters in their respective groups.

4) Yelena vs. Mystique – Confirmed

The next fight on this list also takes place in the X-Mansion: the brawl between Florence Pugh’s Yelena and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique. Their battle will be a close-quarters fist-fight, with the trailer showing both characters as they grapple each other in their attempt to win. Plus, Mystique is shown shapeshifting into Yelena, which will add a fun visual element of confusion to the fight.

Yelena and Mystique’s fight has the opposite problem of Shang-Chi and Gambit’s. Thunderbolts* was all about Yelena’s battle with her own identity, and having her fight an impersonator of herself adds an incredibly interesting dynamic, both thematically and in the moment. The Avengers may struggle to tell which Yelena is the real one, and while this is a trope seen in tons of stories, it could be a lot of fun here. However, outside of Mystique’s shapeshifting, both of their combat skills aren’t much more than punching and kicking. So, while it is better for the story, it isn’t as visually interesting as some of Doomsday‘s other potential fights.

3) Mister Fantastic vs. Nightcrawler – Rumored

Alan Cumming is returning as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor has already spoiled one of the movie’s biggest fight scenes. In an interview, Cumming revealed that he shot a fight scene that will pit him against co-star Pedro Pascal, meaning that Doomsday should feature a fight between Nightcrawler and Mister Fantastic. The Doomsday trailer shows Reed Richards in the X-Mansion just before Yelena’s fight with Mystique, meaning that this fight could take place during the same sequence.

Mister Fantastic and Nightcrawler are two of the MCU’s most visual combatants, and thier unique powers will surely make for an incredible fight. Nightcrawler’s attack on the White House is one of the best scenes in X2, and if this one is anything like that, we’re in for a treat. Plus, we haven’t seen many moments of Reed stretching in the MCU, and this could be the first time we see him do it in Doomsday.

2) Sentry vs. Professor X – Expected

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Of the superheroes who are confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the two most powerful are clearly Lewis Pullman’s Sentry and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. If Sentry travels to the X-Men universe along with Yelena, it is very likely that he could take on one of the mutants as well. He would make easy work of most of the characters, so if any of them are going to take on Bob, it would be Charles Xavier.

Although Sentry is physically strong, his powers as the Void are what make him a true threat. Although it is doubtful that the Void will be unleashed in full in Doomsday, if Sentry can access some of these powers, it would make for an incredible fight with Professor X. By accessing each other’s memories and infiltrating each other’s minds, a fight even better than Wanda’s battle with Charles from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could break out. Since Professor X probably won’t get into a physical battle, this mental battle is the perfect way to get him in on the action, especially since he’s the only one who can handle Sentry.

1) Captain America vs. Cyclops – Expected

Sam Wilson is now the leader of the MCU’s Avengers, and when he gets to the X-Men universe, he will undoubtedly get in on the action. None of the mutants have powers that parallel his wings and shield, but regardless, it does make sense for him to take on one hero in particular: Cyclops. A fight between Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and James Marsden’s Cyclops would be the highlight of the X-Mansion sequence, as they are a perfect match narratively and physically.

The best part of a potential fight between Captain America and Cyclops is that they are the leaders of each side. Sam Wilson is the leader of the Avengers, and by proxy, all of the heroes from the MCU, while Scott Summers is the leader of the X-Men. A fight between them would represent a true Avengers vs. X-Men battle in the MCU, something that fans have been begging for for ages. Plus, vibranium wings and their ability to charge kinetic energy would be a fantastic counter to Scott’s optical beams, which are made of kinetic energy. They have different movesets visually and physically, yet they counter each other perfectly, making for a dynamic fight scene with higher narrative stakes than any other.