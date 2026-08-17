Marvel Star Addresses Major Avengers: Doomsday Worry (And Might Have Confirmed a Fan Theory)

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a real doozy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, directed by franchise veterans Joe and Anthony Russo and featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, looks every bit as action-packed as viewers could hope for, a veritable feast for the eyes and heart. Its trailers suggest a grim, desperate outing for the titular superhero ensemble, slamming us with rubble-strewn battlefields, busted edifices, and lots of sad-looking supes. Though fans generally seem to be very excited, some are a bit less optimistic about what they’ve seen, many of them no doubt fearing that the MCU’s post-Endgame mediocrity could bog down this installment as well. There are other Doomsday-related worries too, though, like the film’s overcrowded cast and story, which appears to have gathered more characters than any of the prior Avengers films. Some fear that, with so much to do, so many dynamics to introduce, and so many players on the board, the film won’t be able to do all of it justice. Fortunately, the people making the film are very aware of this concern, and now a key cast member has spoken directly to that worry.

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During an appearance on , Shuri/Black Panther actress Letitia Wright assured listeners that Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t neglect its characters, and that it will honor every player it brings into the fold. “We all have an equal part in trying to take Dooms— Doom down,” she told host Romesh Ranganathan. “It really is an ensemble, and you get your moments.” Now, before we go further: Did you catch the slip there? Wright pluralized Doom before quickly correcting herself, sending fans’ heads spinning with speculation. Was this a simple mistake, or was it an accidental reveal? It’s impossible to know at this juncture, but it’s worth flagging for future discussion.

Avengers: Doomsday Wants Every Character To Shine

Avengers: Doomsday positively brims with superheroes. Its cast covers MCU staples new and old, with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers/OG Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/the current Captain America, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and many, many more. Favorites from Fox’s X-Men movies are also in the mix, namely Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. This, coupled with the fact that the film will be introducing Doctor Doom with next to zero build-up, makes the film one heck of a balancing act.

It’s reasonable to be concerned about whether or not Avengers: Doomsday can manage its numerous elements. Consider, though, what the Russos were able to do with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They’re hardly perfect movies, but one of the things they did quite well was make sure everything felt balanced. Both films juggled their bloated casts with surprising effectiveness, integrating them into the story without any of it feeling forced (for the most part). There’s no reason to believe —yet— that Doomsday won’t be just as good at plot and character management, especially with Wright’s assurances that the movie will give everyone their moment. It will be interesting to see just how the Russos will go about accomplishing this feat, and how well that will carry over into Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, 2026.