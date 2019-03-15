‘Avengers: Endgame’: Who Is Tony P. Henderson?

The new trailer for Avengers: Endgame arrived online early Thursday morning, thanks to a surprise release from Marvel Studios. Like most other Avengers trailers that have arrived over the last decade, this string of footage brought a horde of new hints and mysteries about the upcoming film, which is already one of the most secretive blockbusters in history. Of all these mysteries, there is one that fans are having an incredibly hard time making sense of: Who is Tony P. Henderson?

Yes, this may sound like a strange question on the surface, but if you paid attention during the trailer, you’ll know why people are asking. The way the name finds itself inserted into the trailer, it seems like a pretty obvious candidate for a Marvel Easter egg, but it’s not one that anyone is really familiar with.

Henderson’s name arrives in the middle of the trailer, during the first shot of Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang, when he’s wandering around an empty street after returning from the Quantum Realm. As he tries to find out what has happened to the world while he was away, Scott examines a telephone pole filled with “missing” fliers from people looking for their lost loved ones. On these fliers, many of the names and faces are too hard to make out, except for one.

As far as the connection to the actual Avengers story, or the Marvel Comics that the film is based on, there is no Tony P. Henderson. It’s not like this guy was an old artist on a legendary Avengers run or some obscure reference to a classmate from Scott Lang’s college days, so it’s hard to tell if this is actually a nod at all.

Some fans think this could possibly be a shout-out to a podcast host/producer of the same name, who runs the Geek Vs podcast. This is a strange connection to make, but this Henderson is based near Atlanta, Georgia, where many of the Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, were produced. Perhaps the folks at Marvel Studios became friends with Henderson while filming and this was their way of giving him his own Easter egg.

Then again, Tony P. Henderson could literally just be a name that was made up for the poster, right?

Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on April 26th.

