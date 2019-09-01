Avengers: Endgame Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals if Scarlet Witch Could Have Stopped Thanos by Herself

Ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame came out, the films have sparked a debate over who is the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and whether or not they’re capable of taking on Thanos. In the end, it took Tony Stark using sleight of hand to steal the Infinity Stones, and the Iron Man himself snapped Thanos away from existence and saved the galaxy. But it was Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch who nearly took down Thanos single-handedly; the first time with divided attention as she attempted to destroy Vision’s Mind Stone, and the second when Thanos cheated and used his giant spaceship to blast everyone with laser cannons.

But still, actress Elizabeth Olsen knows her character could take down Thanos by herself, as she explained in an interview with IMDB while appearing at D23 Expo.

“Yeah, he brought out the big guns he didn’t even mean to bring out. I was getting him good,” Olsen said. “Hello, someone was angry, and had somethin’ to say about it. And it was this one right here,” she added, pointing to herself.

But now Thanos is gone, and it looks like Scarlet Witch will turn her attention to resurrecting her dead synthetic boyfriend Vision. Olsen will co-star with Paul Bettany in the upcoming Marvel Studios series on Disney+ called WandaVision, which is being billed as a sitcom-meets-MCU-action-adventure.

Bettany, whose character was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, expressed that he’s excited to return to the MCU.

“Last thing I knew, I died in Infinity War. All I can tell you is, every time we get to do this, the stories get richer and richer, and this is the richest it’s been, and we’re so excited to bring it to you all,” Bettany recently. “I hope you love it, because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.”

Director Matt Shakman revealed why he’s excited to tackle these characters, explaining that their relationship drew him to the MCU.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her. I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2021.